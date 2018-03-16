Pretty Little Liars Spinoff Cast: Meet The Perfectionists' Mystery Man

If there’s one thing Pretty Little Liars taught us, it’s to never trust a man from across the pond — which is why we’re especially intrigued by this latest spinoff casting news.

English actor Graeme Thomas King has been cast in Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, playing Jeremy, a “brilliant young scientist who works at Beacon Heights’ prestigious Hotchkiss Technologies, and is hiding a shocking secret.”

Based on Sara Shepard’s novel of the same name, The Perfectionists finds Alison and Mona traveling to the mysterious city of Beacon Heights, where they soon find themselves immersed in a deadly new mystery.

In addition to Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish — both of whom are reprising their roles from the original series — King joins previously announced cast members Sofia Carson (Descendants), Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), newcomer Eli Brown, Hayley Erin (General Hospital) and Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl).

The spinoff, which hasn’t officially been ordered to series yet, is now filming its pilot.

Your thoughts on King’s casting? The Perfectionists in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.