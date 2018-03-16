TVLine Items: Magnum's Rick Is Happy Guy, Travelers Renewed and More

P.I. Thomas Magnum will be returning to Oahu with his buddy Rick, played by Zachary Knighton.

The Happy Endings alum has been cast in CBS’ pilot reboot of Magnum, P.I. The new version follows Magnum (Suicide Squad‘s Jay Hernandez) as he returns from the war in Afghanistan and becomes a private investigator, enlisting help from his friends Rick and TC.

In addition to roles on Happy Endings and Parenthood, Knighton can currently be seen in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. Deadline first reported his casting.

* Netflix has renewed Travelers, the sci-fi drama starring Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), for a third season, per Deadline.

* Stormy Daniels’ interview about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump will air during CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, March 25 at 7/6c, according to THR.com.

* Epix’s Deep State, an espionage drama starring Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), will premiere Sunday, June 17 at 9 pm.

* Netflix’s Bobby Kennedy for President, an eight-episode documentary series, will launch on Tuesday, April 27, per Deadline.

