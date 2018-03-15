The Ranch: Dax Shepard Joins Season 3 Following Danny Masterson's Firing

When The Ranch returns for Season 3, it’ll receive a visit from Dax Shepard, who may or may not enter through the Danny Masterson-shaped hole in the wall.

Shepard will recur in the second half of the Netflix comedy’s 20-episode third season — which means he’ll show up in the sixth “part,” for those speaking the show’s language — as Luke Matthews, a former solider who becomes very friendly with Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott’s characters, our sister site Deadline reports.

Given that Shepard is merely recurring — he’ll reportedly appear in five episodes — he won’t completely fill the void left by Masterson, who was fired in Dec. 2017 after being accused of raping four women in the early 2000s. (Masterson will still appear in the first half of Season 3, aka “Part 5,” which was filmed before his firing.)

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a spokesperson for Netflix told TVLine at the time of Masterson’s firing. “Production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

