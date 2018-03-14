TRL Cancelled by MTV... Again

No, this isn’t a re-published headline from 2008 — MTV has pulled the plug on its revival of Total Request Live, TMZ is reporting.

The once-iconic afternoon program — which began as a countdown of the day’s most popular music videos, though that concept got lost somewhere along the way — was revived in Oct. 2017 to much critical ire. (TVLine called it “a mess.”)

TRL went on hiatus last month, but according to TMZ, it will not return in April as previously scheduled. Instead, it will “pivot to short form content that will be featured on social and digital platforms.”

