The Fosters Announces Series Finale Date, Adds Teen Wolf and Awkward Vets

Still reeling from last night’s emotional The Fosters season finale? Well, the tearfest isn’t over yet: A three-night series finale event will air beginning Monday, June 4 at 8/7c and conclude with a supersized episode on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 pm, Freeform announced on Wednesday. (The Callie and Mariana-centric spinoff set in Los Angeles will launch at a later, TBA date.)

As hinted at in Tuesday’s finale — and revealed in the promo above — the upcoming farewell arc will center on Brandon’s destination wedding with fiancée Eliza (Wisdom of the Crowd‘s Abigail Cowen). Joining the festivities are guest stars Robert Gant (13 Reasons Why, Queer as Folk) and Susan Walters (Teen Wolf, The Vampire Diaries) as Eliza’s parents, and Beau Mirchoff (Awkward) and Spencer List (iCarly, CSI: Miami) as her brothers.

Additionally, Dallas Young (The Mayor, The Good Place) will play Corey, the charismatic foster child whom Stef and Lena got a call about at the close of the finale.

Brandon’s nuptials will prove to be an emotionally confusing time for Callie, who questions his choice of bride in the teaser. “Even though, of course, they are adopted brother and sister, he was her first love,” executive producer Joanna Johnson told TVLine during our post mortem Q&A. “So it’s interesting when you hear, ‘Oh, my gosh, the first person I ever fell in love with is getting married.’ It’s a really interesting feeling that we definitely will be exploring.”

Press PLAY above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the show’s swan song.