Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Renewed for Season 3

Days after the Church of Scientology announced it was starting its own television network, A&E renewed a series dedicated to taking down the controversial religious group.

The cabler has greenlit Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 3, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series, in which the Kevin Can Wait star/former Scientologist says she wants to expose the religion’s alleged mistreatment of its members, won a 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

A&E also picked up four new docu-series (all of which have working titles): Lost for Life, about children who were given life sentences after murdering someone but who are now, thanks to a Supreme Court decision, allowed to plead their case; Many Sides of Jane, about a 28-year-old woman learning to live with Dissociative Identity Disorder; The Accused, about what happens when someone is falsely accused of a crime; and Employable Me, about people with mental disabilities who are searching for their dream jobs.

