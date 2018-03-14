Pilot News: Dave Annable to The Code, Nashville Vet's Legal Drama and More

Brothers & Sisters vet Dave Annable is pulling double duty as a Marine and a lawyer.

The actor will star in the CBS drama pilot The Code, in which the military’s brightest minds take on the country’s toughest challenges, inside the courtroom and out, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the project, each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer and an investigator, as well as being a Marine. Annable will play Capt. John “Sid” Sidney, who is a driven prosecutor and active-duty Marine, per family tradition.

Also joining the ensemble are Anna Wood (Reckless) and Ato Essendoh (Chicago Med, Altered Carbon).

In other pilot casting news from Deadline:

* Riley Smith (Nashville, Frequency) has been cast in Fox’s untitled legal drama from Empire co-creator Danny Strong. The actor will play the brother of Rachelle Lefevre’s fearless lawyer.

* Christine Lahti (The Blacklist, Chicago Hope) and April Bowlby (Drop Dead Diva) will co-star in Fox’s untitled Gone Baby Gone adaptation.

* Sarah Jones (The Path) has landed the female lead in CBS’ L.A. Confidential drama, playing a Hollywood actress whose path intersects with three detectives who are pursuing a sadistic serial killer in 1950s Los Angeles.