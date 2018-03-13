Tone Bell to Play Nina Dobrev's Fiancé in CBS Comedy Pilot Fam

Tone Bell, whose pot-themed Netflix comedy Disjointed was axed last month, has quickly rebounded with a lead role opposite Vampire Diaries‘ Nina Dobrev in CBS’ sitcom pilot Fam, TVLine has learned.

The multi-cam project centers on a newly-engaged couple (played by Bell and Dobrev) and their vastly different families (his is upstanding, hers is, ahem, not). Bell’s Jay is a sophisticated NYU history professor who comes from old money, but is refreshingly unaffected and down-to-earth despite his refined background.

Newsroom scribe Corinne Kingsbury penned the script.