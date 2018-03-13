Shadowhunters Premiere Sneak Peek: Will Clary and Jace's Secret Keep Them Together... or Tear Them Apart?

Clary is embarking on an exciting new journey in Shadowhunters‘ third season, but thanks to all of Jace’s baggage, she won’t be traveling lightly.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of next week’s long-awaited premiere (March 20, 8/7c), in which Clary finally becomes an official Shadowhunter. But as you’ll see in the video above, it isn’t a happy day for everyone.

Jace, for example, is dividing his time between mourning his parents — you know, the ones he didn’t know about until way after their deaths — and drowning in guilt over Clary’s decision to resurrect him in the Season 2 finale.

“If the Clave ever found out what we did, they’d lock you in the Guard for the rest of your life,” Jace tells Clary in our sneak peek. “No one can know.”

