Power Gets Early Season 6 Renewal, Well Ahead of July Return Date

Starz is keeping the Power on, renewing the acclaimed crime drama for a sixth season well ahead of its Season 5 premiere — which, the cabler also announced, will air on Sunday, July 1 at 9/8c.

What’s more, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to make his directorial debut, with the Season 6 premiere.

“As Power wraps production on Season 5, we want to acknowledge and thank our spectacular Power team for producing another great season,” Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnik said in a statement. “We are also pleased to announce a pick-up for Season 6.”

Described as a visionary drama that straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade, Power stars Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton and Lela Loren.