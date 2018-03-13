HBO Drama Chief Regrets Saying That Big Little Lies Cast 'Raped' Network With Season 2 Salary Demands

HBO programming exec Francesca Orsi is “embarrassed” about using the word “rape” to describe the salary demands made by the Big Little Lies cast upon the ordering of Season 2.

Adapted from the bestselling Liane Moriarty novel, Big Little Lies was originally greenlit by the premium cabler as a single-season limited series. As such, no deals were in place for the likes of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon to return, once an unanticipated second season of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series was ordered in December.

HBO thus was left to pay market price for any returning cast, including Emmy winners Kidman and Laura Dern, and Emmy nominee Witherspoon.

“From a budget standpoint, going into Season 2 of Big Little Lies without any options in place, we’ve been… um… short of raped,” our sister site Deadline quoted Orsi, HBO’s co-drama chief, as saying at the INTV conference being held this week in Jerusalem.

“Obviously, I am embarrassed by my poor choice of words,” Orsi said on Tuesday in a statement to TVLine. “We are extremely proud of Big Little Lies and excited for the second season.”