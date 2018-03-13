Fuller House: New Showrunners Named After Creator Jeff Franklin's Firing

Fuller House has tapped two series veterans to serve as co-showrunners, filling the gap left by recently fired series creator Jeff Franklin.

Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar, both of whom have co-executive-produced Fuller House since its 2016 debut, now will oversee the Netflix series. Season 4 is slated to begin production later this year.

The duo replaces Franklin after he was fired in February, following allegations of misconduct on the set of Fuller House. Warner Bros. TV reportedly conducted a full investigation into Franklin’s behavior after several writers and staffers came forward to complain about his verbal abuse and sexual remarks in the writers’ room about his own personal affairs.

In addition to being ousted as Fuller House showrunner, Franklin was also let go from his overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy,” Franklin said in an Instagram post after his firing. “I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”