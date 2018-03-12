Vincent Kartheiser Joins Fox Legal Drama Pilot From Danny Strong

Not great, Bob!

Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser has been cast in Danny Strong’s legal drama pilot at Fox, TVLine has learned.

The potential Fox series is set in a law firm that reopens investigations that led to wrongful convictions, with the team putting themselves at risk to exonerate the innocent. In February, Russell Hornsby was cast as male lead Ezekiel “Easy” Boudreau, “a savvy, pragmatic and cool” lawyer employed by the firm. The female lead character, whose history includes being wrongfully found guilty (and later exonerated) in a high-profile case and dealing with the publicity fallout that went along with it, has not yet been cast.

Kartheiser will take on the series-regular role of Bodie Quick, the firm’s “intrepid, scrappy and endearing” investigator.

David Elliot (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra) wrote the pilot, which Strong executive-produces alongside Stacy Greenberg.

Since Sterling Cooper & Partners closed its doors in 2015, Kartheiser has appeared on Casual, Genius, The Path and the NatGeo miniseries Saints & Strangers. His other TV gigs include Angel, High School USA! and ER.