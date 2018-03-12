Robin Tunney Nabs Lead Role in ABC's Marcia Clark-EP'd Drama Pilot The Fix

The Fix is in for Robin Tunney. The TV vet (The Mentalist, Prison Break) has landed the lead role in ABC’s legal drama pilot from exec producer (and former O.J. Simpson prosecutor) Marcia Clark, TVLine has learned.

The potential series centers on Tunney’s fictional attorney Maya Travis who, after losing the case of her career, leaves Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to Los Angeles to confront him one more time.

The Fix cast also includes Merrin Dungey (Alias), Breckin Meyer (Franklin & Bash) and Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

The pilot was penned by Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, all of whom will serve as EPs alongside David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.