Can Lucifer 'Survive' an Impromptu Sing-Off? Watch a Musical Sneak Peek

Never one to be afraid (let alone petrified), Lucifer Morningstar in this exclusive sneak peek launches into a rousing performance of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

In the episode “Let Pinhead Sing!” (airing Monday at 8/7c, Fox), a superstar singer’s life is threatened, thrusting Chloe, Lucifer et al into the world of big-ticket stadium shows, crazed fans and divas.

In the clip above, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich tells TVLine, “When Lucifer discovers that pop sensation Axara (guest star Skye Townsend) has fled his custody to surprise fans at Lux, he tries to pry her out of the spotlight — but gets drawn into a sing-off instead, because, ya know, he’s Lucifer.”

Press play about to watch the Devil duel with a diva.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Charlotte tries to help Linda and Maze repair their friendship.

Want more scoop on Lucifer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.