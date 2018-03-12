Code Black to Return a Week Earlier

Did someone yell, “Stat!”? Because Code Black is being hurried back onto CBS’ schedule a week earlier than planned.

Fronted by Marcia Gay Harden and this season adding Falling Skies‘ Moon Bloodgood to its ranks, the medical drama will now open Season 3 on Wednesday, April 25 at 10/9c. (Previously, it was scheduled to return the following week, on May 2.)

As such, Criminal Minds will now wrap its 13th season sooner, on Wednesday, April 18 at 9 pm and with a two-hour closer. Bumped for that one week, SEAL Team will return on April 25, now leading into Code Black.

