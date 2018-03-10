Roseanne Revival: Watch the New Opening Title Sequence

The harmonica is back, as is the iconic chicken shirt.

ABC has released the Roseanne revival’s new opening title sequence, which pays tribute to the original credits (embedded below). Once again, the entire Conner clan is seated at the kitchen table to enjoy takeout food. Dan goes in to give Roseanne a kiss, then takes a seat before Jackie enters the frame. Darlene’s son Mark wanders in next, then Darlene goes over to take daughter Harris’ cell phone away. Afterwards, the camera pans to Becky, followed by D.J. and his daughter Mary. The girl tries to snatch some of Roseanne’s food, before Roseanne furiously licks it — and uncorks that famous laugh of hers. (The actual on-screen cast credits will be added to this sequence prior to air.)

Roseanne‘s comeback season kicks off on Tuesday, March 27 at 8/7c, with back-to-back episodes. It will then continue airing Tuesdays at 8 pm, with current timeslot occupant The Middle shifting to 8:30 pm as of April 3.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re more or less excited about the revival after seeing the new-yet-familiar opening.