Ratings: Dynasty Steady in Friday Move, S.H.I.E.L.D. 100 and Once Tick Up

The CW’s Dynasty christened its new Friday home with 660,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, on par with both its final Wednesday airing (650K/0.2) and its freshman average (730K/0.2), while drawing a few more eyeballs than its series low (560K/0.2).

Leading out of that, Jane the Virgin (600K/0.2) held onto last week’s series lows (590K/0.2).

Elsewhere….

ABC | Pending possible adjustment due to minor preemptions, Once Upon a Time (2.4 mil/0.5) and Agents of SHIELD‘s 100th episode (2.2 mil/0.6) both ticked up from last week’s lows.

NBC | Blindspot (3.2 mil/0.6) ticked down, Taken (2.6 mil/0.5) was steady.

CBS | MacGyver (6.9 mil/0.9) and Blue Bloods (9.3 mil/1.0) ticked up in the demo, with the latter topping the night in both measures. Hawaii Five-0 (8 mil/0.9) held onto last week’s series low.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.4 mil/0.9) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.