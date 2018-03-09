Norm Macdonald Has a Netflix Show Titled... Norm Macdonald Has a Show

Norm Macdonald is following in the footsteps of longtime friend and peer David Letterman, by lining up his own Netflix talk show.

As announced on Friday by the Saturday Night Live alum, the streaming giant has given a 10-episode order to Norm Macdonald Has a Show, which will feature the titular host, sidekick Adam Eget and one celebrity guest in each installment. The talker promises “great and unexpected conversation, jokes and a behind-the-scenes look at Norm’s world.”

RELATEDTiffany Haddish to Star in Netflix Animated Comedy

Macdonald will also serve as co-showrunner alongside fellow executive producer/former SNL staffer/longtime collaborator Lori Jo Hoekstra (Norm, A Minute with Stan Hooper et al), while no less than Letterman himself is playfully billed as a “location scout” (aka creative partner) for the series. KP Anderson and Daniel Kellison are also executive producers.

Sources say Norm Macdonald Has a Show is being eyed to launch by early 2019. Will you add it to your Netflix queue?