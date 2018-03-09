TVLine Items: Alan Cumming to Visit Doctor Who, Ransom Return and More

Alan Cumming is poised to meet the new Time Lord.

The Good Wife vet will guest in a Season 11 episode of Doctor Who, which will feature new leading lady Jodie Whittaker, the actor revealed on the Homo Sapiens podcast.

Cumming — who next stars in the upcoming CBS drama Instinct — shared that he will be playing King James I, whom he described as “a dandy, foppy character who becomes alright in the end.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of CBS’ hostage drama Ransom will premiere Saturday, April 7 at 8/7c.

* Christopher Abbott (The Sinner, Girls) will headline Hulu’s limited-series adaptation of Catch-22, co-starring and directed by George Clooney, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Steve Coulter (House of Cards) and Deborah Ramsay (Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, With Love) will play Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Bowles in the Lifetime movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.