Wife Swap Revival Ordered at CMT

CMT is getting into the Wife Swap business, ordering 10 new episodes of the onetime ABC reality series, TVLine has learned.

Word of the revival comes as the basic cable network is reverting to an entirely unscripted slate. Its last remaining scripted series, Nashville, ends in July.

Much like the original, each new episode of Wife Swap will feature two families from very different walks of life who switch spouses and (hopefully) learn to embrace their differences. At the end, the two couples will be introduced for the first time to discuss what they’ve learned from the experience.

ABC’s Wife Swap ran from 2004-2010, producing 124 episodes over the course of six seasons. It also spawned a spinoff, Celebrity Wife Swap, which ran for four seasons and last aired in 2015.

A premiere date for the new Wife Swap has not yet been revealed.