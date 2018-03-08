Drag Race Season 10 Guest Judges Revealed: Lena Dunham, Broad City, Ashanti and More — Watch Trailer

If you flipped your wig over the recent Ru-veal that Christina Aguilera is guest-judging the Season 10 premiere of Drag Race, wait until you read (and see!) who else is dropping by the workroom.
Along with a new trailer, VH1 on Thursday released the names of the 22 celebrity judges — plus three additional “special guests” — appearing throughout the show’s milestone season, which kicks off on Thursday, March 22 at 8/7c. Joining Aguilera will be…
* Shania Twain
* Lena Dunham
* Halsey
* Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer
* Kate Upton
* Billy Eichner
* Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
* Padma Lakshmi
* Courtney Love
* Nico Tortorella
* Audra McDonald
* Ashanti
* Logan Browning
* Tisha Campbell-Martin
* Carrie Preston
* Andrew Rannells
* Miles Heizer
* Todrick Hall
* Lizzo
* Plus “special guest appearances” from Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson
Hit PLAY on the new trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 10.