Drag Race Season 10 Guest Judges Revealed: Lena Dunham, Broad City, Ashanti and More — Watch Trailer

If you flipped your wig over the recent Ru-veal that Christina Aguilera is guest-judging the Season 10 premiere of Drag Race, wait until you read (and see!) who else is dropping by the workroom.

Along with a new trailer, VH1 on Thursday released the names of the 22 celebrity judges — plus three additional “special guests” — appearing throughout the show’s milestone season, which kicks off on Thursday, March 22 at 8/7c. Joining Aguilera will be…

* Shania Twain

* Lena Dunham

* Halsey

* Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer

* Kate Upton

* Billy Eichner

* Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

* Padma Lakshmi

* Courtney Love

* Nico Tortorella

* Audra McDonald

* Ashanti

* Logan Browning

* Tisha Campbell-Martin

* Carrie Preston

* Andrew Rannells

* Miles Heizer

* Todrick Hall

* Lizzo

* Plus “special guest appearances” from Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson

Hit PLAY on the new trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 10.