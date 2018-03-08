Drag Race All Stars Preview: Will Trixie's Self-Doubt Lead to Her Downfall?

If confidence is a key component to winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, this could very well be Trixie Mattel‘s final week in the workroom.

Tonight’s episode (VH1, 8/7c) finds the remaining six queens — including Morgan McMichaels, who returned to the competition last week before BenDeLaCreme’s self-imposed elimination — acting in a “girl comedy blockbuster scene,” but before taking on their next challenge, the competitors reflect on their recent critiques.

“Were you bothered when Adam [Lambert] said that you were standoffish?” Morgan asks Trixie in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the episode, leading to an impromptu therapy session for Ms. Mattel.

Hit PLAY on the preview video below, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Which queen should be eliminated next?