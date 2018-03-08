Roseanne Sits Down With Both Beckys in New Batch of Revival Photos

Roseanne is seeing double in newly released photos from the ABC revival.

The Conner family matriarch sits down with both Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Andrea (Sarah Chalke, fka Becky No. 2) in Episode 2 (airing Tuesday, March 27 at 8:30/7:30c). As previously reported, Andrea hires Becky to serve as her surrogate during Season 10 — and from the looks of things, this could very well be the first time Roseanne has had a chance to meet with her daughter’s new “employer.”

The episode, titled “Dress to Impress,” also finds Roseanne spending quality time with grandson Mark (newcomer Ames McNamara). That includes a trip to school, where G’ma goes up and speaks in front of the entire class.

Last but not least are photos of Dan and Darlene, who appear to be mid-fight in the family’s kitchen.

Check out the 40 (!) new photos here, then hit the comments with your thoughts.