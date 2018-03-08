Once Upon a Time Video: For Tiana and Prince Naveen, It's Snark at First Sight

This week on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, Princess Tiana makes the acquaintance of Prince Naveen — and things between the two start off royally prickly.

In the episode “A Taste of the Heights” (airing Friday at 8/7c), it’s the day of Tiana’s (played by Mekia Cox) coronation to become queen, when a confrontation with Dr. Facilier compels her to take a trip through the Bayou. There, a surprising encounter changes her life, while the hunt for an alligator takes a dark turn.

Press play above to get an exclusive sneak peek at Tiana’s aforementioned encounter with Naveen (Beyond‘s Jeff Pierre).

Elsewhere in the episode: Tiana’s Hyperion Heights alter ego, Sabine, reconnects with an old friend whose plans could jeopardize her culinary dreams, while Rogers and Weaver investigate a Blind Witch (The 4400‘s Chilton Crane), leading them to a shocking discovery about The Coven.

