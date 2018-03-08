Kathy Griffin 'Regretfully' Cancels on Kimmel, Will Still Appear on Real Time

It’s official: Kathy Griffin‘s first televised appearance since her May 2017 scandal — in which she posted a video of herself beheading a fake Donald Trump — will not be on tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC, 11:35/10:35c).

Griffin, who was previously scheduled to visit Kimmel tonight, was removed from the show’s lineup earlier today. As recently as four days ago, the comedian appeared excited about sitting down with the Oscar host:

I’ll be on @JimmyKimmelLive this Thursday and Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday. Hope you’ll tune in! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 4, 2018

“There was a scheduling conflict (on our end) and we had to regretfully call our friends at Kimmel to let them know she could no longer keep her booking,” a rep for Griffin tells TVLine. “Kathy adores Jimmy and hopes to come back on Kimmel for a 24th time in the future.”

As a result, Griffin’s first post-Trump video appearance will be on Friday’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO, 10/9c).

Despite making a public apology, Griffin faced considerable backlash from her aforementioned Trump video; most notably, she was replaced by Andy Cohen as Anderson Cooper’s co-host for CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve special.

Will you watch Friday’s Real Time to hear what Griffin has to say? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.