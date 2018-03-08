Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts to Reunite in Amazon's Homecoming

My Best Friend’s Political Thriller?

Dermot Mulroney, who co-starred opposite Julia Roberts in the 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding, will team up with her again in the Amazon drama Homecoming, TVLine has learned.

Mulroney will play Anthony, boyfriend of Roberts’ Heidi. Anthony is described as affable but a little needy and increasingly frustrated with the way Heidi keeps him and their relationship on the back burner.

Written by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Homecoming is a political/psychological thriller that follows three characters: a caseworker at a secret government facility (played by Roberts), her supervisor (Boardwalk Empire‘s Bobby Cannavale), and a soldier. The project is based on the fictional podcast of the same name, which starred Catherine Keener (as the caseworker), Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris and David Cross. Amazon gave the drama a two-season, straight-to-series order in July.

Roberts and Mulroney also co-starred in the film adaptation of August, Osage County. In addition to his numerous movie credits, his TV resume includes stints on New Girl, Enlightened, American Horror Story, Shameless and LA to Vegas.