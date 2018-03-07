Once Upon a Time's Ginnifer Goodwin to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot Steps

Once Upon a Time alum Ginnifer Goodwin is returning to ABC with a starring role in the unorthodox family comedy pilot Steps, TVLine has learned.

Written by Kristin Newman (Chuck) and based on the Swedish sitcom Bonus Family, the potential series revolves around four adults in three houses raising three kids after two divorces — together. Goodwin will play Bea, the most mature of the adult quartet and, therefore, the most equipped to handle three kids with her new husband Paul, her ex-husband, and his ex-wife. (I’m guessing Goodwin’s five-season run on Big Love prepared her well for this role.)

Newman will serve as an EP alongside Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks. Todd Holland (The Real O’Neals) will direct.

This marks Goodwin’s first significant TV gig since exiting Once Upon a Time last May.