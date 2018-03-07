Designated Survivor Sneak Peek: Can 24's Kim Raver Help Save the Day?

The clock is ticking, a crisis is brewing and Kim Raver is at Kiefer Sutherland’s side. Sound warmly familiar…?

Tonight on Designated Survivor (ABC, 10/9c), 24 alum Raver makes her debut as Dr. Andrea Frost, an Elon Musk-type tech entrepreneur whom President Kirkland turns to for solutions when a missile tasked with delivering water to astronauts stranded in space is hacked.

Press play above to get an exclusive sneak peek at Sutherland’s reunion with his onetime 24 leading lady.

“A nice friendship will be struck up there,” Designated Survivor showrunner Keith Eisner previously told TVLine of the Tom/Andrea dynamic. As for it becoming anything more for the recently widowed POTUS, “We don’t have an interest in throwing this president into bed with someone else, immediately,” Eisner said. “We don’t feel that’s real, and Kiefer doesn’t either.”

Elsewhere in this week’s episode: Hannah finds herself working with Damian again. (Get some scoop on the events surrounding Damien’s “death” at Agent Wells’ hand.)

