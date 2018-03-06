TVLine Items: Laz Alonso Joins The Boys, Schitt's Renewal and More

Laz Alonso is now one of The Boys.

The Mysteries of Laura alum will star in Amazon’s The Boys as detective Mother’s Milk, as reported by Deadline. The superhero drama, being adapted for the small screen by Eric Kripke (Timeless), is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series of the same name where a group of superheroes try to take down corrupt superheroes.

Alonso’s previous credits also include Breakout Kings, Deception and Southland.

* Pop has renewed its interest in airing the comedy Schitt’s Creek, with the 14-episode Season 5 to premiere Stateside in winter 2019.

* TV vet Marla Gibbs is set for a multi-episode arc on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 (premiering Thursday, March 22), according to Deadline. No character details were released.

* Amazon has given a series order to Undone, an animated series from BoJack Horseman‘s Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, about a woman who has a special relationship with time.

* Everybody Loves Raymond’s Ray Romano is getting an hour-long comedy special on Netflix, per Deadline.

* NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly will return, in its Sundays at 7/6c time slot, shortly after her interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin airs this Friday, March 9 at 10 pm.

* Wendy Williams announced via Twitter that she will return to her talk show on Monday, March 19 after taking three weeks off to take care of medical issues:.

Hey @MrJerryOC thanks for being my guest host while I'm out getting some much needed rest. See you all Monday, March 19th! XOX, Wendy — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 6, 2018

* Watch a new promo for Fox’s special O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? airing Sunday, March 11 at 8 pm.

