Jeff Perry, Leslie Odom Jr. Among 9 Cast in CBS All Access' $1 Mystery Drama

Scandal‘s Jeff Perry and Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. have been cast in $1, CBS All Access’ upcoming mystery series set in Braden, a small Rust Belt town in post-recession America, where a dollar bill changing hands connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder.

Additionally, John Carroll Lynch (Body of Proof), Nathaniel Martello-White (BBC Two’s Collateral), Philip Ettinger (The Mist), Christopher Denham (Billions), Kirrilee Berger (K.C. Undercover), recording artist Sturgill Simpson and Gracie Lawrence have boarded the cast.

Perry will portray Charles, a retired con man with declining health, while Odom Jr. is Randall, a newcomer to town boasting a politician-like charisma. Lynch plays Carl, the beloved owner of a local steel business, Martello-White is P.I. Jake Noveer and Simpson will make his acting debut as Ken Fry, a fired steel mill grunt who now makes his living holding a yard sale with items stolen from peoples’ front yards and porches.

Production of the series is set to begin in late March, on location in Pittsburgh.