Dax Shepard to Star With Lake Bell in Fox Comedy Pilot Bless This Mess

As TV comedy couplings go, this one is heavenly: Dax Shepard has signed on to star opposite Lake Bell in the Fox comedy pilot Bless This Mess.

According to our sister site Variety, the Parenthood alum will play Mike, the husband of Bell’s character Rio. The newlywed pair decides to ditch New York and move to Nebraska for a simpler life — and yeah, things don’t exactly go as they planned.

The single-camera comedy, which snared a pilot order last month, is co-created by Bell and New Girl creator Liz Meriwether. (Shepard will also serve as an executive producer.) It’s an off-cycle pilot, so it’s not in the running to debut on Fox this fall; shooting is slated to begin this summer.

Shepard’s last regular TV role was as wise-ass slacker Crosby Braverman on the NBC family drama Parenthood, which wrapped up a six-season run in 2015. His recent TV credits include Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Ghosted and a cameo on his wife Kristen Bell’s NBC comedy The Good Place.