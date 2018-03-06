Ratings: As The Bachelor Hits Finale Low, The Voice Ekes Out Monday Win

ABC’s three-hour The Bachelor: Season of the Schmuck finale on Monday night averaged 7.8 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, rising 18 and 22 percent week-to-week to hit season highs, but placing below last year’s finale lows (8.4 mil/2.7).

NBC’s The Voice topped the night with 11.5 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, while slipping 7 and 14 percent week-to-week. Leading out of that, Good Girls (5.4 mil/1.3) dipped 10 percent and two tenths from its premiere, but is still above The Brave‘s freshman average (4.6 mil/0.9).

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (1.2 mil/0.4) dropped some eyeballs while steady in the demo; iZombie (770K/0.2) fell 23 percent and a tenth from its season opener.

FOX | Lucifer (3.1 mil/0.7) dipped to match its all-time demo low, while The Resident (4 mil/0.9) rebounded from last week’s lows.

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (6.3 mil/1.1) and Man With a Plan (6.3 mil/1.1) ticked up, Superior Donuts (5.1 mil/0.8) and Scorpion (5.5 mil/0.8) were stead and Living Biblically (4.4 mil/0.7) dipped from its debut.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.