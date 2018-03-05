Ryan Eggold to Star in Untitled NBC Medical Drama Pilot (fka Bellevue)

Blacklist vet Ryan Eggold is staying in business with the Peacock net, signing on to star in NBC’s untitled medical drama based on Dr. Eric Manheimer memoir, “Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital.” Formerly known as Bellevue, the potential series — penned by Emerald City‘s David Schulner — follows the new director of a Bellevue-esque hospital, whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo while always prioritizing patient care.

Eggold, who for four seasons co-starred on The Blacklist before moving on to star in the short-lived spinoff Blacklist: Redemption, will play the aforementioned new director Max Hollander, who is driven to the point of exhausting himself and everyone around him, including his wife who recently separated from him. He’s determined to restore the hospital to its former glory — or get kicked out trying.

Eggold joins a cast that also includes Janet Montgomery (Salem), Tyler Labine (Deadbeat), Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who) and Anupam Kher (The Family Man).