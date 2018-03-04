House of Cards: Claire-Centric Final Season Teaser Reveals Premiere 'Date'

Netflix elected to use Sunday’s Oscar telecast to unveil the first teaser for House of Cards‘ forthcoming sixth and final season. The clip — embedded above — dramatically leads viewers through the White House and into the Oval Office, where Robin Wright’s newly-installed POTUS Claire Underwood stands up from behind the desk and declares, “We’re just getting started.” The promo concludes by announcing that the eight-episode swan song will premiere this fall.

In December, Netflix announced that it was forging ahead with Season 6 without leading man Kevin Spacey after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple people, including a handful of his former House of Cards colleagues.

In addition to Wright, returning cast members include Michael Kelly (Doug), Jayne Atkinson (Catherine), Boris McGiver (Tom), Derek Cecil (Seth), Patricia Clarkson (Jane), Campbell Scott (Mark) and Constance Zimmer (Janine).