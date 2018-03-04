Award shows often drag in the home stretch, but not Sunday’s Academy Awards — and we have Common to thank for it.

Joining Andra Day for a performance of Marshall‘s “Stand Up for Something,” nominated for Best Original Song this year, the rapper sent his support to the survivors of the recent shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas High School, rapping, “Tell the NRA they’re in God’s way. And to the people of Parkland, we say, ‘Ashe.'”

Common returned later in the song to spit a verse with a thinly veiled message to President Donald Trump, ending with, “When they go low, we stay in the heights. I stand for peace, love and women’s rights.”

Watch footage of Common’s performance below:

“It all means nothing if you don’t stand up for something…” @common and @andradaymusic bring us together with “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lb7AN2bcaA — Channel 9 (@Channel9) March 5, 2018

–

During their performance, Day and Common were surrounded by activists from various organizations, including the Standing Rock Youth Council, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts.