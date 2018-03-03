NCIS: Los Angeles' Hetty Rescue: Watch an Extended, Action-Packed Trailer!

Now this is a trailer.

CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles resumes Season 9 next Sunday, March 11, and from the look of things, that eight-week break will be worth the wait.

In the episode “Goodbye, Vietnam,” Callen, Sam, Kensi and Deeks join Hetty’s team from the Vietnam War, Sterling Bridges (played by James Remar), A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson) and Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly), in a dangerous and off-the-books rescue mission to save Hetty from her captors in Vietnam.

Meanwhile back home, Mosley calls in Nell’s sister, homeland security specialist Sydney Jones (returning guest star Ashley Spillers), to assist the team in Los Angeles with processing evidence connected to Hetty’s time in Vietnam.

Check out the explosive and exclusive extended trailer above, then celebrate NCIS: LA‘s — and presumably Hetty’s! — awaited return, on Sunday, March 11 at 9/8c.

