Taran Killam, Leighton Meester and Brad Garrett to Star as Single Parents in ABC Comedy Pilot From New Girl Team

Saturday Night Live‘s Taran Killam, Gossip Girl‘s Leighton Meester and ‘Til Death‘s Brad Garrett are teaming up to star in Single Parents, a single-camera sitcom pilot from New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and the series’ longtime scribe JJ Philbin.

The potential series centers on a group of dysfunctional single parents who lean on each other as they raise their kids, look for love, and ultimately realize survival is only possible with the help of each other.

Philbin will pen the pilot script and serve as an EP alongside Meriwether and Katherine Pope. Jason Winer (Modern Family, Life in Pieces) will direct.