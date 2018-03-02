Shameless' Perry Mattfeld Cast as Blind Girl in The CW's In the Dark Pilot

Shameless actress Perry Mattfeld has landed the lead role in In the Dark, The CW’s drama pilot about a blind woman who witnesses a murder.

Written by Corinne Kingsbury (Back in the Game, The Newsroom) and directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), In the Dark follows Murphy, a flawed and irreverent blind woman who is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind (a guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents).

Mattfeld’s casting was first reported by our sister site Deadline.

In addition to her recent recurring run as Shameless‘ Mel, the former USC Song Girl’s TV credits include Stitchers and The Wizards of Waverly Place.