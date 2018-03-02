Trump to SNL: Ditch Alec Baldwin, 'Bring Back Darrell Hammond'

President Donald Trump began his Friday by tweeting about Saturday Night Live, because why the heck not?
POTUS took to social media to respond to a new Alec Baldwin interview in The Hollywood Reporter, in which the Emmy-winning impersonator — who has portrayed Trump on SNL since the fall of 2016 — said “every time I do it now, it’s like agony.” In response, Trump blasted “Alex Baldwin” in a since deleted tweet:
Shortly thereafter, Trump scolded Alec Baldwin, suggesting “it was also agony for those who were forced to watch,” and that SNL should bring back previous impersonator Darrell Hammond:
Baldwin later subtweeted the president to tell him that he’s not going anywhere:
Baldwin has been putting in fewer appearances on SNL as of late. So far this year, he has only slipped on the bright orange wig once, popping up in the Feb. 3 episode hosted by Natalie Portman.
SNL returns this weekend, with host Charles Barkley and musical guest Migos.