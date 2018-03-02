Bye Bye Birdie Live! Delayed Again at NBC — and It's Jennifer Lopez's Fault

NBC is saying buh-bye to Bye Bye Birdie Live! yet again, with the network delaying the Jennifer Lopez-fronted musical for a second time. According to Variety, the production — which saw its original December 2017 premiere pushed back to 2018 due to Lopez’s busy schedule — won’t air until until 2019 at the earliest. Lopez’s crazy workload (i.e. Shades of Blue, World of Dance, Will & Grace cameos etc.) is once again to blame.

In Bye Bye Birdie, Lopez is set to play Rosie, the role that earned Chita Rivera a Tony nomination during the original Broadway run. Harvey Fierstein is writing the teleplay adaptation.

NBC’s next live musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, is still scheduled to bow on April 1.