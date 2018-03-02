Brooklyn Nine-Nine Gets Return Date, Moving Back to Sundays

Jake Peralta is back on duty — and on the move.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will resume Season 5 on Sunday, March 18 at 8:30/7:30c. Series co-creator Dan Goor confirmed the news on Twitter late Friday night:

VERY happy to announce that #Brooklyn99 will be back on @foxtv on Sunday, March 18 at 8:30. Can’t wait for everyone to see the second half of the season!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) March 3, 2018

B99, which this season has averaged 1.7 million weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, succeeds the freshman comedy Ghosted in the post-Simpsons slot, where it previously aired during Season 2. It is unclear when the Adam Scott/Craig Robinson sitcom — which averaged 2.9 million viewers and a 1.2 rating during football season and was due back on March 11 — now will return.

Ghosted fans have this, though: Robinson will reprise his B99 role as the Pontiac Bandit in an episode airing this spring.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended its fall run on a major cliffhanger, with gangster Seamus Murphy threatening the wellbeing of Captain Holt’s husband Kevin. The second half of the season is set to welcome special guest stars Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin).

Are you psyched for B99‘s return?