13 Reasons Why's Derek Luke to Star in NBC Drama Pilot Suspicion

13 Reasons Why guidance counselor Derek Luke is about to find himself under Suspicion.

Luke has been cast in the NBC drama pilot’s lead role of Danny Goodman, our sister site Deadline reports. Danny is a widower with a daughter and a new fiancée who accepts a casual loan from a rich, new friend and winds up being forced to serve as an informant — sent into a world of corruption and danger — for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Path creator Jessica Goldberg will executive-produce alongside Universal TV and Keshet Studios.

Luke was a series regular in Season 1 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, playing school guidance counselor Kevin Porter who [Spoiler alert] didn’t take Hannah’s suicidal thoughts seriously enough to do anything about them. His other major credits include Rogue, Empire, The Americans and the film Antwone Fisher.