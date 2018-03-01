Drag Race All Stars Preview: Can the Queens Play Nice for a Group Number?

Tonight’s RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1, 8/7c) finds the remaining five queens assigning each other roles for a musical performance — and we all know how well that usually ends on this show.

Like, you know this is going to be a disaster even before Trixie Mattel suggests that BeBe Zahara Benet call herself “Mother Kitty” because she’s so old. Still, the queens manage to get along reasonably well in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, which we’ll call the calm before the storm.

(Speaking of sneak peeks, VH1 recently Ru-vealed the 14 queens competing in Drag Race Season 10, which premieres Thursday, March 22. Click here to meet them.)

Hit PLAY on the preview clip below, then drop a comment with your hopes for the rest of the season.