Fuller House Creator Breaks Silence After Being Fired: 'I'm Heartbroken'

Recently ousted Fuller House boss Jeff Franklin has released a statement after being let go from the sitcom revival over allegations of misconduct.

Franklin, who created both ABC’s Full House and its Netflix sequel series, was dismissed after a number of writers and staffers came forward and complained that the EP had been making sexual remarks about his own personal affairs in the writers’ room. He was also said to have brought women he was dating to the set, occasionally offering some of them small on-camera roles.

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House,” Franklin said. “Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success.” Read his full statement below:

Fuller House was previously renewed for Season 4 back in January. A new showrunner has not yet been named.