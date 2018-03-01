The Flash Photos: Iris' Debut as a Speedster Is Hot Stuff, Indeed

As a costumed speedster, Iris West is on fire — or nearly so! — in the first photos from the Tuesday, March 13 episode of The CW’s The Flash. The Flash Season 4 Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In “Run, Iris, Run,” Team Flash confronts a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), who has the ability to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with Team Flash, Matthew accidentally takes Barry’s speed away and transfers it to Iris.

Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe. Max Adler (Glee) also guest-stars in the episode, as Jaco Birch.

Check out the fresh photos here, then share your excitement for Iris’ maiden masked mission.

