The Magicians have conjured up a renewal.

Syfy has picked up the fantasy series for Season 4, the network announced Wednesday.

The 13-episode fourth season will air in 2019.

A new episode of The Magicians is on tonight at 9/8c, with a musical installment — featuring four songs! — slated for next Wednesday.

Are you excited for more Fillory and Brakebills adventures? Hit the comments with your hopes for Season 4!