Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Liv Tries to Subdue an Out-of-Control Cassidy

Man, Cassidy isn’t winning any fans in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9/8c), is he?

First, he gets drunk and very disorderly — with a fellow cop! — at a bar after a really bad day in court. Then, he lashes out at Olivia when she is summoned to rein him in, and the fact that they used to date buys him very little mercy from the disgusted Lt. Benson.

“Is that it, huh? You’re just gonna kick me when I’m down? You’re just gonna leave, Liv, just like you always do?” he slurs at her after she asks the bartender to help get him in an Uber.

“Go home, Brian,” she orders. (“You’re literally drunk,” we add.)

The episode, which also introduces Pitch‘s Kylie Bunbury as homicide Det. Devin Holiday, follows what happens after Cassidy’s testimony regarding a doctor arrested for sexually abusing his patients leads to a mistrial.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Cassidy implode, then hit the comments with your thoughts.