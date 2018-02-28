Heathers Reboot Delayed in Wake of Florida School Shooting

Paramount Network is erring on the side of sensitivity and delaying the March 7 premiere of Heathers in the wake of this month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

In a statement, the newly-rebraned network (fka Spike TV) said of the anticipated reboot: “Heathers is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence. While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year.”

Heathers follows Veronica Sawyer (Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox) and a trio of vicious Heathers played by relative newcomers Melanie Field, Scannell and Jasmine Matthews. Shannen Doherty — who starred in the original film version — returns in a “pivotal” role. The cast also includes Selma Blair and James Scully.