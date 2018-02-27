Ratings: Walking Dead Returns Up, But Hits Lows for a Midseason Premiere

The Walking Dead resumed Season 8 on Sunday night with 8.3 million total viewers and a 3.6 demo rating, up 5 and 6 percent from its midseason finale though matching this season’s fourth-smallest audience. The Walking Dead's 30 Saddest Deaths Ever Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Carl’s kicking of the bucket delivered the well-watched AMC series’ lowest demo number for a midseason premiere ever, placing below Season 2’s 4.2 rating. In total viewers, it edged out that sophomore season episode, which drew 8.1 million.

The Walking Dead‘s three most watched/highest rated midseason premieres came during Seasons 4 (15.8 mil/8.2), 5 (15.6 mil/8.0) and 6 (13.7 mil/6.8).

Want scoop on TWD, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.